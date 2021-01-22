FY2020 EPS Estimates for Legrand SA Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LGRVF)

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Legrand in a report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.84. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Legrand’s FY2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Legrand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of LGRVF opened at $99.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Legrand has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $99.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.83. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. Legrand had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; and UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories.

