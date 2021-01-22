FY2020 EPS Estimates for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Cut by Analyst

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Freshpet in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Freshpet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.88.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $145.45 on Friday. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $40.79 and a 12 month high of $149.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,322.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.70.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 2.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 85,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,646,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $2,195,408.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,950,132.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,406 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,749. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

