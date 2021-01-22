FY2020 EPS Estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Raised by Analyst

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.14) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.16). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of ACRS opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.70. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The stock has a market cap of $774.26 million, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 941.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 780.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 196,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 173,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 99,363 shares during the last quarter. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.