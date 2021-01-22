FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $9.32 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.03. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $247.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $327.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.72.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $238.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $197.47 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.28 and a 200-day moving average of $249.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $1,452,000. Mirova raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $217.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,087.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $329,111.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,245.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.