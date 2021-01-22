Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Trading Up 9.9%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) was up 9.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $99.78 and last traded at $98.91. Approximately 10,686,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 6,734,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.96.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FUTU shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BOCOM International started coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Thursday.

Get Futu alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.75 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.64.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $122.08 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Futu during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.