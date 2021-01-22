Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.64

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.64 and last traded at $31.04, with a volume of 14491 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.86.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fujitsu in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.71.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter.

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

