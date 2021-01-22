FTX Token (FTT) Price Hits $8.47 on Exchanges

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. FTX Token has a total market cap of $799.57 million and $39.08 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FTX Token has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. One FTX Token token can now be bought for about $8.47 or 0.00029141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00060603 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.55 or 0.00534876 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005602 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000228 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003442 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00040131 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003438 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,083.86 or 0.03726905 BTC.
- Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00017221 BTC.
FTX Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “
Buying and Selling FTX Token
FTX Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .
