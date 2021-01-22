FTAC Olympus Acquisition (OTCMKTS:FTOCU) Stock Price Down 6%

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTOCU)’s stock price fell 6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.99 and last traded at $14.10. 1,641,127 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 191% from the average session volume of 564,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $3,863,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,021,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $375,000.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

