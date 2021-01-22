FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) to report $150.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.57 million and the highest is $150.82 million. FS KKR Capital reported sales of $186.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year sales of $626.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $625.57 million to $626.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $635.79 million, with estimates ranging from $614.09 million to $663.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 86.86%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.25 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 107.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 328.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. 29.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FSK opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $25.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.80%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

