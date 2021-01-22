Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 69,297 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,297 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.05% of Anaplan worth $5,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth $911,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 450,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,179,000 after purchasing an additional 70,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,861,000 after purchasing an additional 29,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Anaplan news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,181.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $2,322,671.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,836.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 331,571 shares of company stock valued at $22,003,915. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Anaplan from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist lifted their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.04.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $71.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.15 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.94. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $76.37.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.73 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

