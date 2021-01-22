Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 147,318 Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 147,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,364,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Parsons as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 791.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Get Parsons alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

PSN stock opened at $38.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.40. Parsons Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.