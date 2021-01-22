Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $4.09 Million Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,589 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,729 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZEN opened at $147.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.15. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $154.24.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $261.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.77 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zendesk from $134.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Zendesk from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Zendesk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Zendesk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.44.

In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total transaction of $55,287.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at $162,210.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 15,831 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $1,976,183.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,163,809.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,638 shares of company stock worth $15,664,746 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

