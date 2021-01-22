Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 94.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,693 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,498 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 21.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 878,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,639,000 after acquiring an additional 157,665 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Paylocity by 340.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 111,004 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 2,191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,429,000 after buying an additional 107,699 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 170,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,457,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 701,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,271,000 after buying an additional 62,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $72,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,770,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,082,109. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total transaction of $8,158,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,245,301.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 446,035 shares of company stock worth $81,115,746. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCTY opened at $200.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.05, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.12. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $66.98 and a 1 year high of $218.34.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.23. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.47.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.