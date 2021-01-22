frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.13

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.13 and last traded at $54.94, with a volume of 4236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.97.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTDR. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of frontdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Get frontdoor alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.85 and its 200 day moving average is $45.04.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 104.88%. frontdoor’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in frontdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in frontdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in frontdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in frontdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

About frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR)

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.