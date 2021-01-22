Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FSNUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays raised shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America cut Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Nord/LB reissued a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $11.64. 9,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,231. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.49.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FSNUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.