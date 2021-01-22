Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) PT Raised to $32.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its target price raised by stock analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.52% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

FCX has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $30.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.05. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.74 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,890,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,776,851.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,747,502.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $105,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,692 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 85,007 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,555,718 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $149,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,776 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

