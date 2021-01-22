Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FPRUY. HSBC cut shares of Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fraport from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Nord/LB cut shares of Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fraport has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Fraport alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FPRUY opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. Fraport has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $32.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.76.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.