Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FPRUY. HSBC cut shares of Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fraport from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Nord/LB cut shares of Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fraport has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS FPRUY opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. Fraport has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $32.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.76.

About Fraport

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

