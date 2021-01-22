Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frank’s International N.V. is a provider of engineered tubular services to the oil and gas industry. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The Company provides its services to exploration and production companies in both offshore and onshore environments, with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Frank’s International N.V. is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Shares of Frank’s International stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. Frank’s International has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 72.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Frank’s International will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FI. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Frank’s International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Frank’s International by 414.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 33,343 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Frank’s International by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 35,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Frank’s International by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 14,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Frank’s International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frank’s International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

