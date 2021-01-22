Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the third quarter worth about $281,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 14.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 21.0% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 58,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,122 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 7.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $126.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $130.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.51.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $260.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

