Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.38 Million

Brokerages expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) to post $44.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.50 million and the lowest is $44.18 million. Four Corners Property Trust reported sales of $40.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year sales of $170.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $170.68 million to $170.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $189.89 million, with estimates ranging from $186.13 million to $193.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 155.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Four Corners Property Trust stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.43. 524,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,730. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 91.37%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

