Foster Group Inc. Takes Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.25. The company had a trading volume of 34,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,212,207. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.04. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $126.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

