Foster Group Inc. Takes $670,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,799 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $191.00. The stock had a trading volume of 39,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,433,583. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.67. Target Co. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $199.96. The stock has a market cap of $95.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen increased their target price on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

