Foster Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RAVN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Raven Industries by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 42,203 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raven Industries by 366.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,407,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,374,000 after buying an additional 55,580 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Raven Industries by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 77,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

NASDAQ RAVN traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $35.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,075. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average is $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $39.10.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $96.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RAVN shares. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Raven Industries in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.