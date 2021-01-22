Foster Group Inc. Makes New $446,000 Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 535.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,591 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,258,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,412,000 after purchasing an additional 797,162 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 50.8% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,635,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,420,000 after purchasing an additional 550,580 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 312.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 379,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,440,000 after purchasing an additional 287,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 34.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 883,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,647,000 after buying an additional 225,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.25.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $368,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,601,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,781 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.15. 5,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,688. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $161.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

