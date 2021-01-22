Foster Group Inc. Invests $407,000 in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 55.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,549,000. Resource Planning Group grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 82,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 48,776 shares during the period. Finally, Fullen Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $933,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.01. 56,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,750. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average is $28.32. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $33.48.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.