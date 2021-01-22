Fortive (NYSE:FTV) PT Raised to $75.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.05% from the company’s current price.

FTV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Get Fortive alerts:

NYSE:FTV opened at $70.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.02 and a 200-day moving average of $70.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James A. Lico sold 261,419 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $16,058,969.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 15,924 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $979,007.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 339,420 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,729. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,080,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,005,000 after buying an additional 43,230 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,630,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,288,000 after acquiring an additional 161,456 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Fortive by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,619,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,401,000 after acquiring an additional 331,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Fortive by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,526,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,314,000 after acquiring an additional 248,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.