Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Fortis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

Shares of NYSE FTS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.28. 173,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,133. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. Fortis has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.52.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Fortis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Fortis in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Fortis during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortis by 40.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 47.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

