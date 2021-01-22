Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

Get Fortis alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Fortis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

Shares of Fortis stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $41.28. The stock had a trading volume of 173,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,133. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Fortis has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.52.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortis will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Fortis by 42.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,732,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,622,000 after buying an additional 1,405,540 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Fortis by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,454,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,665,000 after buying an additional 590,265 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,828,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,735,000 after acquiring an additional 309,283 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 566,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,379,000 after acquiring an additional 291,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Fortis by 4.6% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,182,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,774,000 after acquiring an additional 226,101 shares during the last quarter. 47.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortis (FTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.