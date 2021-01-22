Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $376.90 Million

Analysts forecast that Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) will report $376.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Forterra’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $377.79 million and the lowest is $376.00 million. Forterra reported sales of $363.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forterra will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Forterra.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $457.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.57 million. Forterra had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 26.34%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FRTA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Forterra in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Forterra from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Forterra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Forterra in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Forterra in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forterra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Forterra by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,092,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,980,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Forterra by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 65,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Forterra by 443.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 49,156 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Forterra during the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Forterra by 5.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

FRTA traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.43. 751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,960. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 2.54. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.12.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

