FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FORM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in FormFactor by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,305,000 after buying an additional 21,953 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in FormFactor by 10.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 14.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 587,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,236,000 after buying an additional 73,112 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

FORM stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.48. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $50.57.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.65 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $493,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 5,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $225,239.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,288. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

