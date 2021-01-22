Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FMTX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Shares of FMTX stock opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.42. Forma Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMTX. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,904,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,090,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $548,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $480,000. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

