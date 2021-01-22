Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) had its target price increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

NYSE FOR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.74. 115,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,571. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Forestar Group has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $23.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 6.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Forestar Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,189 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 7,588 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forestar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Forestar Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,427 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Forestar Group by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 143,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

