Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) had its target price increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.93% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.
NYSE FOR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.74. 115,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,571. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Forestar Group has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $23.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,189 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 7,588 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forestar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Forestar Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,427 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Forestar Group by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 143,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.67% of the company’s stock.
About Forestar Group
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.
