Focused Investors LLC Has $123.53 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Focused Investors LLC decreased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 801,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet makes up about 4.5% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Focused Investors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Zimmer Biomet worth $123,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 51,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

NYSE:ZBH traded down $1.92 on Friday, reaching $161.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,423. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $165.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1,018.56, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.28.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. Northland Securities began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.88.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.