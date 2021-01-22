Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Focus Financial Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.90.

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $50.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.25, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $51.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $331.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.60 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 7.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,772,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,000 after acquiring an additional 319,471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,897,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,754,000 after buying an additional 207,060 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 100.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,087,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,649,000 after buying an additional 544,946 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at about $28,908,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 16.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 867,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,440,000 after buying an additional 122,329 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

Read More: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.