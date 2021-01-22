FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes $72,000 Position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 54,999 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

CXE stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $5.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Profile

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

