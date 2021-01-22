FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes $48,000 Position in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MFM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,264 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 92,943 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 88,855 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 12,639 shares during the period.

Get MFS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of MFM stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Recommended Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.