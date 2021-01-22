FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $68,000 in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 33.2% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC grew its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 95.9% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 59,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 29,293 shares in the last quarter.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

In other Apollo Tactical Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 16,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $237,920.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

