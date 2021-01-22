FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $59,000 in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,084 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,389,258 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 47,365 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 519,716 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 171,900 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,464,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 440,018 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 24,453 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HIO opened at $4.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $5.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

In other Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund news, Director William R. Hutchinson sold 7,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $37,830.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 108,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $529,611.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 403,427 shares of company stock worth $1,992,916.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

