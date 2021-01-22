FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $64,000 Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 233.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $755,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 9,898 shares during the period. Finally, Stamina Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,207,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $137,063.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 66,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $9,170,743.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,371,152.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 723,271 shares of company stock worth $80,619,720 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $118.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.60.

Shares of Z stock opened at $145.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $151.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

