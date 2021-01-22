Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on Flux Power in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

FLUX opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Flux Power has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flux Power will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLUX. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the third quarter worth $1,152,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flux Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,152,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Flux Power during the 4th quarter worth about $2,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

