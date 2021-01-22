Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLGZY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of FLGZY traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.84. 33,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,335. Flughafen Zürich has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.93.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

