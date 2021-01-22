Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Flowserve by 267.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 88.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $38.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.60. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $49.90.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $924.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.42 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

FLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

