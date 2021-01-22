Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

PFO stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.83. 428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,755. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $14.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.96.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

