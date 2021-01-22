Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (FBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 26th

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.90. 698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,848. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Flagstar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.49.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. Analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin sold 9,112,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $275,112,563.95. Also, EVP James Ciroli purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $60,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

