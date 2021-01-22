Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock Price Up 5.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) rose 5.3% on Wednesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $200.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Five9 traded as high as $181.70 and last traded at $178.87. Approximately 1,022,010 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 649,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.84.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FIVN. Stephens upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.11.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $112,661.38. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 88,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,385.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total value of $3,519,839.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,200,736.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,641 shares of company stock valued at $12,313,222 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,788,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Five9 by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth about $404,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth about $573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.26 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.10 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

