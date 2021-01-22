Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) (TSE:FCU) Price Target Increased to C$0.55 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) (TSE:FCU) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$0.55 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.74% from the company’s previous close.

FCU traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.38. 270,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,932. The company has a current ratio of 18.46, a quick ratio of 18.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$219.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.23. Fission Uranium Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.10 and a 52-week high of C$0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.35.

About Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

