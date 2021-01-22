First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Acquired by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,087 shares during the quarter. First Trust Water ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.99% of First Trust Water ETF worth $6,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 130.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.18. 460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,458. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.59 and a 200-day moving average of $64.80. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $39.59 and a 52-week high of $76.99.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

