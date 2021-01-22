First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 21st

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $54.32. 275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,640. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.02. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.38 and a 1-year high of $58.74.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.