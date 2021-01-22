First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23 on January 29th

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.97. 306,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,109. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $49.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.23.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.