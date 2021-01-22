First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

FCVT opened at $52.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.39. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $52.86.

